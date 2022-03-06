Analysts Offer Predictions for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.77.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,501,000 after purchasing an additional 510,922 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,717,000 after buying an additional 217,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 172,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,384,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

