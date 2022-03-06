Analysts Offer Predictions for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.00) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

ALBO stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 147.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

