Analysts Issue Forecasts for Astronics Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Astronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $12.90 on Friday. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,019 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,951,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

