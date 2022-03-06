Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.09. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $27.52. 2,918,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unum Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

