Analysts Expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SDPI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

