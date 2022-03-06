Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

