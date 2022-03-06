Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.
About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.