Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $123.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the lowest is $123.00 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $504.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $508.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $530.90 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $538.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 908,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

