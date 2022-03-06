Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will post $15.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.49 billion and the highest is $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $66.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.15. 3,318,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,841. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $462.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.