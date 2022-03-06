Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $5.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.41 and the lowest is $5.25. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $18.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.34 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

NYSE AN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

