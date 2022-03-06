Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $18.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Shares of W stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.28. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,335. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,595,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,661,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

