Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to report $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 834,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,529. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,207,000 after buying an additional 304,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 334,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 90,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

