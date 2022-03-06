Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.00. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $212.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.64 and its 200-day moving average is $229.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

