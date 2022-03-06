Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will announce $2.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $8.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $8.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 184,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,812. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

