Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -233.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

