American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.64% of American Woodmark worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $974.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $864,236. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

American Woodmark Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.