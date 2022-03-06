American International Group Inc. Sells 7,030 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UDR by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $58.05 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. BTIG Research lifted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

