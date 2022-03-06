American International Group Inc. Sells 3,416 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 654,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,253,000 after buying an additional 44,126 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 232,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FOX by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

