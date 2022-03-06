American International Group Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 11.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 283.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABMD stock opened at $313.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.96. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

