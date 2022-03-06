American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Celanese stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

