American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,928 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE AES opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

