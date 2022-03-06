American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,701,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,432,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock worth $8,735,608. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $113.10 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

