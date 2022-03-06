American International Group Inc. Acquires 12,961 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $179.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -190.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.90.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

