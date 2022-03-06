American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

