American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of AEP opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,413 shares of company stock worth $1,180,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

