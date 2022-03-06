Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.45.

AMRC stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

