Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Ameren has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

NYSE AEE opened at $89.52 on Friday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $71.31 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

