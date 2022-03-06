AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 325,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $97,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.