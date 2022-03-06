Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $512.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth $788,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth $1,929,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

