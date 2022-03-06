Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,860 shares of company stock valued at $337,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,244,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 791,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 754,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 750,802 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.