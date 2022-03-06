ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,400 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

