ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,400 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALLETE (ALE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.