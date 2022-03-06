Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allegion were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 71.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.83 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

