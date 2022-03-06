Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $156.91, with a volume of 5138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.26.

Specifically, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,401 shares of company stock worth $3,693,213. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.42.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

