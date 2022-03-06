Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,097,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,440,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKT stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

