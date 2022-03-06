Alex Cho Sells 53,874 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.35 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in HP by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

