Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $65.43. 408,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,123. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,095. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Alarm.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.