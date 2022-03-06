Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.43

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.43 and traded as high as C$18.43. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 77,157 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AD.UN. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.89.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.43. The firm has a market cap of C$824.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.