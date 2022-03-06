Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

MIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

MIMO opened at $4.00 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Oak Management Corp bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

