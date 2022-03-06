Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 113,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,314. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

