Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Airgain has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Barclays PLC raised its position in Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $328,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

