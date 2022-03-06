Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. 1,370,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,310. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

