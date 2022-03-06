AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AGM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AGM Group during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AGM Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

