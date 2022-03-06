Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $24.89 on Friday. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

Get Agile Group alerts:

AGPYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.