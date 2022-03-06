ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.50

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 30557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

AGESY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($51.35) to €44.50 ($50.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($65.17) to €59.00 ($66.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

