ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) PT Lowered to €44.50

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €45.70 ($51.35) to €44.50 ($50.00) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($65.17) to €59.00 ($66.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.76.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

