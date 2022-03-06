AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,948. AES has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in AES by 775.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AES by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AES by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

