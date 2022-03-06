AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $74.24 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,710.14 and a beta of 0.27.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

