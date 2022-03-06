Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.51.

TSE:ARE opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$963.44 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

