Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Trading Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL)

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

