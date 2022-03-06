Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

