Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA opened at $207.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.91 and a 200 day moving average of $214.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

